Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 352 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,598 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,440,000 after purchasing an additional 157,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.94 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

