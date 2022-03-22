Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

TSE BDGI opened at C$27.79 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$22.54 and a 1-year high of C$42.00.

