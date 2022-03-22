Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) & Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Critical Review

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Codex DNA and Accelerate Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Codex DNA currently has a consensus price target of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 162.63%. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 276.34%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Codex DNA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codex DNA and Accelerate Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics $11.78 million 10.71 -$77.70 million ($1.26) -1.48

Codex DNA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and Accelerate Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics -661.94% N/A -80.03%

About Codex DNA (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The firm’s products include Accelerate Pheno and Accelerate PhenoTest. The company was founded on May 26, 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

