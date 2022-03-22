Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,920 shares of company stock valued at $52,207,516 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.