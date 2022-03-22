MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.39.

MOR stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. 123,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,717. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth $1,371,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

