MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.39.
MOR stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. 123,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,717. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.06.
MorphoSys Company Profile (Get Rating)
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MOR)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.