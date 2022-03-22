Christopher Mackay Purchases 289,522 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 289,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$744,071.54 ($551,164.10).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Mackay purchased 243,120 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$636,974.40 ($471,832.89).

On Friday, March 4th, Christopher Mackay purchased 144,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.67 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$384,480.00 ($284,800.00).

On Friday, February 18th, Christopher Mackay acquired 215,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.84 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$612,020.00 ($453,348.15).

On Friday, February 11th, Christopher Mackay acquired 90,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.85 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$256,500.00 ($190,000.00).

On Friday, February 4th, Christopher Mackay acquired 189,263 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.91 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$550,755.33 ($407,966.91).

On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Mackay acquired 162,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.71 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$439,020.00 ($325,200.00).

On Thursday, December 30th, Christopher Mackay acquired 50,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.90 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,000.00 ($107,407.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 86.07 and a current ratio of 86.07.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

