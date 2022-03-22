Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGIFF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

CGIFF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 1,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.