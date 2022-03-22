Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Takes $3.82 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000. Sony Group makes up 3.8% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $105.73. 573,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,585. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

