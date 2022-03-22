Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.8% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,993. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day moving average is $128.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

