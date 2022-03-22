Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.86. 1,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 207,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CELU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter worth $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter worth $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celularity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celularity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

