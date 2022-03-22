Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 71.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Allegion stock opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.83 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

