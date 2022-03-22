Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 84,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 881,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 868,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.34.

