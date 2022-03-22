Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

