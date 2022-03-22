Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $158.92 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

