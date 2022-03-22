Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 969 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

