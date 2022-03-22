Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.46.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $435.56 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.38 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

