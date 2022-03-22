Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $236,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $92.50. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

