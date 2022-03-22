Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IVE stock opened at $154.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.17 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

