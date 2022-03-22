Callan Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 317.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,442,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,302,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

