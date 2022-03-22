Callan Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,485 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average of $207.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

