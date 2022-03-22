Callan Capital LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $247,051,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $10.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.46. 91,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858,821. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

