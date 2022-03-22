Callan Capital LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,658,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,884 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after acquiring an additional 179,352 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,500,000 after acquiring an additional 68,102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $254.28. 400,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,051. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.63 and a 200-day moving average of $251.90. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $221.83 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.