Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives $177.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.79.

CRNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.91) to GBX 227 ($2.99) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 245 ($3.23) in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Cairn Energy stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,321. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.