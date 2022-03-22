Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives $177.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.79.
CRNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.91) to GBX 227 ($2.99) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 245 ($3.23) in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Cairn Energy stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,321. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
