Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CAO Eric R. Fencl Sells 15,338 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $285,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. 8,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,887. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $300.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,343,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 55,138 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

