Brokerages Set Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) PT at C$46.06

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.06.
PLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
TSE:PLC traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.95. 35,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$29.38 and a 1 year high of C$42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.44.
About Park Lawn (Get Rating)
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.
