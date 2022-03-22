Brokerages Set Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) PT at $28.67

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

OUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,762. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,410.50 and a beta of 1.72. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,198,000 after purchasing an additional 919,205 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

