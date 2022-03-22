Brokerages Set Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target at $62.25

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of LEGN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,050. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

