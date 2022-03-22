Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT at $47.14

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock remained flat at $$34.68 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 909. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

