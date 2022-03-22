Brokerages Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) PT at $44.80

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 348,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,627,430. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. Exelon has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Exelon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Exelon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

