Brokerages Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target at $75.80

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several research firms recently commented on BCC. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE BCC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,767. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $85.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.80. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

