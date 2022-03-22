Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Target Price at $78.17

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.17.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $67.92. 725,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $74.04.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.