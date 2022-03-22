Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Tenable reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,770. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,666 shares of company stock worth $8,584,400. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA raised its position in Tenable by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,512,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

