Brokerages Expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.16). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $6.49 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $17,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

