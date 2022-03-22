Brokerages Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

PCRX stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $662,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,951. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,081 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,190,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,138,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after purchasing an additional 163,928 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

