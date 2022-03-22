Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.52. Corning reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,235. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 271,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

