Brokerages Anticipate 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.08 Million

Analysts expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) to post $21.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.81 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full year sales of $55.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $69.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.50 million to $138.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 2seventy bio.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of TSVT traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,170. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

