Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. 173,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. Brady has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,869,000 after buying an additional 164,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,394,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,078,000 after buying an additional 53,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brady by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

