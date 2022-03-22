Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,405 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCT traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,955. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71.

