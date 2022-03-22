Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after buying an additional 293,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 4.1% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

