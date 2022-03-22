Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Reduced by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Biogen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,141,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Biogen by 18.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 404.7% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $29,928,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.86. 23,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.02.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

