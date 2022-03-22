Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,752 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 11.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,942 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,148 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,709 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,364. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.