Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.82. 38,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $213.65 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

