Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 2,831 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AT&T by 38.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after buying an additional 3,031,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 29,789,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,588,016. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

