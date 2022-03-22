Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,653,000 after purchasing an additional 793,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 288,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,139,726 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

