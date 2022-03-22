Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $773,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,006. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $147.26. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

