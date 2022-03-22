Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.60.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

