Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $548.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.35. Bank First has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 37.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank First by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Bank First in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bank First by 11.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bank First by 93,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank First in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

