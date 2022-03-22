Argus Boosts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $95.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Argus from $68.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.92.

AA opened at $90.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

