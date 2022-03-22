Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 59,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 33.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

