Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.49 million to $15.90 million. Apollo Endosurgery posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $73.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $73.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.74 million, with estimates ranging from $85.18 million to $86.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of APEN opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market cap of $252.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter valued at $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter worth $14,753,000. CPMG Inc grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after purchasing an additional 683,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 360,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

